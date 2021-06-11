He could have bought vaccines for everyone with the money raised in fuel taxes: Priyanka criticizes the Center | India News

India Top Headlines

During the pandemic, the Modi government collected taxes on gasoline and diesel: Rs 2.74 crore lakh, which could have been received with this money, full charge … – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi)

NEW DELHI: In attacking the Center, Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that much could have been done, including purchasing vaccines for all, with the money raised in gasoline and diesel taxes during the pandemic. of Covid-19, but nothing was done.Congressional leaders and party workers held symbolic protests at gasoline pumps in various parts of the city on Friday, demanding a complete reduction in the fuel price hike.In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said: “During the pandemic, the Modi government collected taxes on gasoline and diesel: Rs 2.74 lakh crore.”

“What could have been done with this money? Vaccines for the whole country (67,000 rupees crore) + oxygen plants in 718 districts + AIIMS hospital in 29 states + 6,000 rupees as aid for 25 million rupees poor. But it was not done nothing, “said the Secretary General of Congress tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag ‘BJPLootingIndia’.