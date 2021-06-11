Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets with Indian envoys to Gulf nations | India News
KUWAIT CITY: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has held a meeting with Indian envoys to the Gulf nations to discuss a number of issues, including encouraging the rapid resumption of flights to this region and the facilitation of the reunion of families separated by the Covid disruption.
Jaishankar, who arrived here on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early Thursday, also revealed a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India in Kuwait in the presence of the ambassadors.
“He chaired a fruitful meeting of Indian ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain today,” the foreign minister tweeted.
“Discussions focused on ensuring the maximum well-being of the Indian community in the respective jurisdictions, facilitating the reunion of families separated by the Covid disruption, advocating for the early return of Indian talents and skills that left the Gulf during the pandemic. , encourage the rapid resumption of flights to Gulf destinations to assist NRIs and strongly advance our business interests that contribute to the economic recovery at home, “he said in a series of tweets.
Jaishankar also exudes confidence that ambassadors and embassies will deliver on these priorities.
Earlier in the day, he held “productive discussions” with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a variety of topics including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.
The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will provide Indian workers with greater legal protection in Kuwait.
There are more than 10 lakh Indians residing in Kuwait. India is among the most important trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil to India.
Jaishankar, who carries a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, also called Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
“We convey our congratulations on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. I appreciated your commitment to taking our partnership to higher levels. Our historic ties have been strengthened through our joint fight against COVID19,” Jaishankar tweeted.
His visit comes almost three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors such as energy, trade, investment, labor, and information and labor technology.
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed visited India in March, during which time both sides decided to establish the joint commission.
The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.
Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic by providing relief supplies and medical oxygen. Ships of the Indian Navy have brought in a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in recent weeks.
