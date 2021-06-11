India Top Headlines

Enrollment measurement up 51%, engg down 13%: Survey | India News

NEW DELHI: As the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) in higher education in India crossed the 27% mark, the GER for women at 27.3% was for the second year in a row a higher percentage compared to men in 26.9%.

In the last five years, female enrollment increased 18.2% while overall enrollment in higher education grew 11.4% in the same period. The number of universities has increased by 30.5% during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and of colleges by approximately 8.4% in the same period. UP, with the highest student enrollment in India, is 49.1% male and 50.9% female. Karnataka is the other state with the highest female enrollment compared to male students.

Interestingly, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report published on Thursday, there is a significant change in the choice of discipline of study, as engineering and technology recorded a negative growth of 13.4% in the last five years. , while enrollment in medical sciences increased 51.1% in the same period.

Of the 42,343 universities, almost 60.6% are located in rural areas and almost 10.8% are exclusively for girls. And most of the universities (78.6%) in the country are privately run, led by Andhra Pradesh (81%), Telangana (80%), Uttar Pradesh

(78.5%) and Tamil Nadu

(77.6%). Furthermore, 65.5% of universities enroll less than 500 students, while 4% of universities have enrollments of more than 3,000 students.

Enrollment in higher education stands at Rs 3.9 million in 2019-20 compared to Rs 3.7 million in 2018-19, registering growth of nearly Rs 11.5 million (3%). Total enrollment was 3.4 crore in 2014-15. The GER of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in higher education in 2019-20 is 27.1% versus 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015. The Gender Parity Index (GPI) has increased over the past five years, from 0.9 in 2015-16 to 1.01, which is a socioeconomic index generally designed to measure relative access to education for men and women. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the government’s focus on girls’ education, women’s empowerment, and empowerment of socially backward classes are well reflected in the increased participation of women, SCs, and STs. in higher education. “We have noticed a growth of educational institutes in India,” he said.





Original source