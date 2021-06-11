Covid-19: India reports 91,702 new cases, 3,403 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 91,702 new Covid-19 cases daily on Friday, bringing the country’s total count to 29,274,823, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health. This is the fourth day in a row that daily new cases are below 1 lakh.

With 3,403 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 3.63,079. On Thursday, India recorded a record daily increase of 6,148 deaths from Covid. The death count was the highest in history because it included the 3,951 previously untold deaths from Bihar. If we discount the revised number from Bihar, a total of 2,197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has dropped further to 1,121,671. The recovery rate has increased to 94.93%. A total of 1,34,580 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total recovery figures to 27,790,073.

While the weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.14%, the daily positivity rate is 4.49%, less than 10% for 18 consecutive days, the data shows.

According to ICMR, 37. 42 crore samples have been analyzed for Covid so far. Of this, 20,44,131 samples were analyzed yesterday.

24. 60 doses of vaccine have been administered as part of a nationwide vaccination campaign that began on January 16 of this year.