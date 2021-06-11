India Top Headlines

Conduct Local Serum Surveys to Limit Spread, States Said | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center has asked states to conduct local serosurveys in order to assess the situation at the district level and take additional steps to contain any possible micro-level spread.

While the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the fourth nationwide serosurvey in June to assess the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and plan measures for the future, the government said it could not be appropriate rely solely on the national survey, suggesting that states should conduct their own serosurvey in order to contain transmissions locally.

“If we want to protect our geographies, we cannot rely on a single national serum survey and we will have to encourage states / UTs to do serum surveys at their levels as well,” said Dr. VK Paul of Niti Aayog memberhealth. TOI reported Tuesday that ICMR is scheduled to begin the fourth nationwide seroelectric survey for Covid-19 in June with expanded coverage of the population over six years of age. It will also cover health workers in district hospitals. It will be carried out in the same 70 districts where the first three surveys were conducted. The last serological survey, between December 17 and January 8, was carried out in a population older than 10 years.





