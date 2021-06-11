India Top Headlines

Center Aspirational Districts Program Hugely Successful in Driving Development: UNDP Assessment | India News

NEW DELHI: An evaluation by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) of the Center’s aspirational district plan has shown that it is immensely successful in driving development and these areas have shown more growth and development in the last three years never.

Ranchi, Chandauli, Simdega, Sonbhadra and Rajgarh have become the top five districts with the highest change in net resilience since 2018, according to the UNDP assessment.

“Given the positive impact of the program, it is necessary to ensure that the focus on development continues to be fostered and that the momentum gained thus far to accelerate growth is maintained. Based on the evaluation findings, it is recommended that the success of the program to be expanded and replicated in other sectors and districts, “recommended the UNDP report.

He said that a notable feature of the program that has contributed greatly to its success is the commitment shown by the country’s top political leaders to make rapid progress in India’s underdeveloped pockets. This includes regular monitoring of the program at the level of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has motivated and excited the district collectors to do their best on the ground.

The aspirational districts program was launched by the Center in 2018 to usher in development in 112 of the nation’s most backward districts. The government think tank Niti Aayog anchors the program in collaboration with the central and state governments.

The focus is on five critical sectors: health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, and skills development and basic infrastructure.

The least improved districts according to the UNDP Resilience and Vulnerability Index were Sitamarhi in Bihar, Gumla (Jharkhand), Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Bijapur (Karnataka) and Nawada (Bihar).

“Overall, the results of the Net Resilience Index indicate that the districts that are being targeted, on average, have been on an upward trajectory since the start of the program. A closer look at the top performers indicates an improvement in resilience along with corresponding reduction in vulnerabilities, “the report said.

“On the other hand, the least improved districts have experienced a significant increase in vulnerabilities. The latter requires focused attention on specific sectors where these districts have underperformed. Replicating successful programs and learning from the best results could be the foundation for inclusive growth among aspirational districts, “he added.

“More importantly, the program was launched with the goal of reducing inter-state and intra-state disparities and is on track to achieve this. The unique characteristics of introducing competition, Center-state support, and collaboration with various agencies are proving successful in realizing the comprehensive development vision, “according to the report.

“However, stakeholders such as prabhari officials and development partners also warned that the momentum gained at the start of the program is beginning to wane and that efforts must be made to motivate districts. Indeed, like the program has reached 3 years, it may be advisable to introduce retraining and learning programs on best practices among districts to regain momentum and work towards achieving the remaining goals, “the report adds.





