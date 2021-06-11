India Top Headlines

BJP leader Mukul Roy arrives at TMC party office in Kolkata | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid talks about rejoining Trinamool (TMC) into Congress, BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy arrived at Trinamool Bhawan on Friday. You are likely to know the higher-ups in the party.

Mukul Roy left his home for the Trinamool Congress headquarters on Friday afternoon amid speculation that he might return to the ruling party in West Bengal.

Roy, the former TMC second-in-command who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the past few days.

Roy, who was once a close associate of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the post-election strategy called by BJP state leaders.





