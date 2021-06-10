India Top Headlines

Uttar Pradesh CM will likely meet Shah and Nadda in Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting the national capital, where he will likely meet with top BJP leaders, including Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, sources said Thursday.

During his visit, Adityanath is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, they said.

The prime minister is likely to meet with Shah on Thursday, the sources said.

Adityanath will arrive in Delhi a day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who comes from a well-known Brahmin family in Uttar Pradesh, left the party and joined the BJP.

His visit to the national capital takes on significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls early next year.

Earlier this month, BJP general secretary BL Santhosh had visited the state to review the party’s preparations for next year’s assembly elections.





Times of India