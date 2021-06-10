India Top Headlines

The laboratory of several institutes of the IISc can control the toxin in the water with greater precision | India News

BENGALURU: A multi-instrument water analysis facility established at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as part of a multi-institute project can more accurately determine concentrations of toxic metals and metalloids spanning a wide concentration range.

This, say the institutions operating the facility, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) and IISc, will be key to tracking sources of contamination, quantifying reactive transport pathways for toxic metals and evaluate the effectiveness of remediation methods.

The new laboratory, supported by the department of science and technology (DST), has been created as part of the project ‘Rapid progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6: Acceptable and Affordable Water (4WARD).

“Facilities for the precise and accurate determination of the concentration of major, minor and trace elements from natural water samples are essential for quality environmental and geochemical research. This multi-user facility will serve as an open access center for characterization. of metals and dissolved metalloids for environmental purposes and geochemical researchers across the country, “said the DST.

The IISC facilities consist of a combination of two complicated scientific instruments that allow a precise and precise determination of the concentration of metals and metalloids from 100 ppm to 10 ppt (nine orders of magnitude). The two complicated scientific instruments installed in IISc help to do this.

The project – 4WARD – was awarded to said group of institutions under the Urban Water Systems program, and focuses on identifying and alleviating the challenges related to water quality and quantity faced by Indian Tier II cities.

“The instrumentation includes a quadrupole inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer equipped with a collision reaction cell (QQQ-ICP-MS) and a dual-sensing inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer (ICP-OES) “said the DST, without immediately explaining how they work.

However, the DST said that the detection limits for key environmental toxins such as chromium, iron, nickel, lead, etc. at installation they are all under 5 ppt.

“However, the ICP-OES is efficient in determining the concentration between the range of 100 s ppm (mg / L) to a level below 100 ppb (µg / L). The QQQ-ICP-MS, equipped with multiple reaction gases and collision gases, it is efficient in six orders of concentration values ​​that go down to less than 10 ppt (ng / L), “added the DST.

Stating that good water management is critical to sustainable development and people’s well-being due to its critical role for economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham notes that the project’s goals are to develop and demonstrate a programmatic approach to solving real life problems in urban water systems.

“India is facing increasing challenges in maintaining coverage of drinking water and sanitation services due to huge delays in infrastructure investments, rapid urbanization and inadequate maintenance. 4WARD has a programmatic approach to solving water problems. real life in urban water systems (UWS), “AVV says, adding that 4WARD specifically addresses improving water supply and sanitation even in extreme situations of surface and groundwater quality.





Original source