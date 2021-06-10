India Top Headlines

The Government of Dominica Declares Mehul Choksi a Banned Immigrant | India News

NEW DELHI: The Dominican government declared Diamantaire Mehul Choksi a “prohibited immigrant” in his country on Thursday.

Dominica’s Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security said in an order that steps will be taken to remove him from the country.

“By the powers granted to me under the Immigration and Passport Act of the revised 2017 laws of Dominica, Mehul Choksi is declared a prohibited immigrant,” the order said.

Choksi is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore GNP scam in India. He fled the country in January 2018, just days before his name appeared in the bank fraud, and settled in Antigua.

He has not returned to the country since then, as he faces an investigation by CBI, ED and other Indian agencies on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty, corruption and money laundering.

He was arrested in the neighboring island country of Dominica for illegal entry, after a possible romantic getaway with his alleged girlfriend.

Choksi’s lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped at Jolly Harbor in Antigua by policemen who looked ancient and Indian, and that he was taken to Dominica on a boat.

(With contributions from the agency)





Times of India