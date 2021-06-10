Showdown: Twitter Breaks Out After UP Women’s Commission Member Blames Cell Phones for Rape | India News
“The girls talk on the phone and then run away with the boys …” Kumari said during a Mahila Jansunwai (public hearing for complaints related to women) in Aligarh on Wednesday when asked by a journalist about an alleged increase in cases of violation in UP.
Kumari’s comments created a furor on social media and most users criticized her for the strange logic given by her. Many even said that she was unfit to be in a women’s rights body.
Do you remember when chowmein and jeans were responsible for the increase in rapes in the country? There is a newer plugin … https://t.co/Jxs5VsML7R
– Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) 1623304451000
This is the rotten mentality of a member of the “UP Women’s Commission”, Meena Kumari. These statements are derogatory … https://t.co/iaLloEYl4d
– Kashish (@ kashish_singh2) 1623313954000
Girls should not receive phones, as this leads to rape, says Meena Kumari, a member of the UP Women’s Commission. What next… https://t.co/61kVrnfU6P
– Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) 1623320677000
“Girls talk to boys on the phone and then run away with them.” Meena, Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission… https://t.co/tBYCSyf6XC
– Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) 1623309943000
‘Blame everything but the rapists’
Causes of violations: Chowmein: ✔️Jeans: ✔️Mobile: ✔️Alcohol: ✔️Walking alone at night: ✔️Rapists: Whatt ??? No.… https://t.co/hDl5hljXjR
– Ayushi Shukla (@I_you_she___) 1623317868000
But boys should definitely be able to steal and abuse girls. It is our historic sport. https://t.co/Y65oTuzRmf
– Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) 1623303552000
Well, well, I like how it is about educating women and not men. Oh no, as they say men will be men and so c… https://t.co/dLyRODdXoG
– Sreelakshmi (@gauchebrowniie) 1623318340000
Irony of everything
When people say ‘aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai’ they are talking about Meena Kumari. #MeenaKumari
– Ayushi Shukla (@I_you_she___) 1623317233000
A woman who justifies the rape of a woman by blaming women. Could anything be more embarrassing than Meena Kumari ji?
– Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) 1623307375000
‘It is not in line with PM Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme’
Meena Kumari, a member of the #MeenaKumari UP Women’s Commission, tells parents to keep girls away from mobile phones, as… https://t.co/ECsPBRv2AO
– satyendra soni (@soni_saty) 1623316002000
However, there were few outliers that supported Kumari.
@Kanatunga @ ikpsgill1 She is absolutely right. This statement came from experience. They are seeing cases of this type in d… https://t.co/5P65XoFrr8
– Rashmi Gulati (@rashmi_gulati) 1623315143000