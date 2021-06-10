Showdown: Twitter Breaks Out After UP Women’s Commission Member Blames Cell Phones for Rape | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI. Meena Kumari, a member of the UP State Women’s Commission, has said that girls should not be given cell phones as this leads to rape, while asking parents to keep the devices away from their daughters.“The girls talk on the phone and then run away with the boys …” Kumari said during a Mahila Jansunwai (public hearing for complaints related to women) in Aligarh on Wednesday when asked by a journalist about an alleged increase in cases of violation in UP.

Kumari’s comments created a furor on social media and most users criticized her for the strange logic given by her. Many even said that she was unfit to be in a women’s rights body.

Do you remember when chowmein and jeans were responsible for the increase in rapes in the country? There is a newer plugin … https://t.co/Jxs5VsML7R – Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) 1623304451000

This is the rotten mentality of a member of the “UP Women’s Commission”, Meena Kumari. These statements are derogatory … https://t.co/iaLloEYl4d – Kashish (@ kashish_singh2) 1623313954000

Girls should not receive phones, as this leads to rape, says Meena Kumari, a member of the UP Women’s Commission. What next… https://t.co/61kVrnfU6P – Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) 1623320677000

“Girls talk to boys on the phone and then run away with them.” Meena, Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission… https://t.co/tBYCSyf6XC – Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) 1623309943000

‘Blame everything but the rapists’

Causes of violations: Chowmein: ✔️Jeans: ✔️Mobile: ✔️Alcohol: ✔️Walking alone at night: ✔️Rapists: Whatt ??? No.… https://t.co/hDl5hljXjR – Ayushi Shukla (@I_you_she___) 1623317868000

But boys should definitely be able to steal and abuse girls. It is our historic sport. https://t.co/Y65oTuzRmf – Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) 1623303552000

Well, well, I like how it is about educating women and not men. Oh no, as they say men will be men and so c… https://t.co/dLyRODdXoG – Sreelakshmi (@gauchebrowniie) 1623318340000

Irony of everything

When people say ‘aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai’ they are talking about Meena Kumari. #MeenaKumari – Ayushi Shukla (@I_you_she___) 1623317233000

A woman who justifies the rape of a woman by blaming women. Could anything be more embarrassing than Meena Kumari ji? – Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) 1623307375000

‘It is not in line with PM Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme’

Meena Kumari, a member of the #MeenaKumari UP Women’s Commission, tells parents to keep girls away from mobile phones, as… https://t.co/ECsPBRv2AO – satyendra soni (@soni_saty) 1623316002000

However, there were few outliers that supported Kumari.