Right to life also for those without Internet, provide vaccinations without prior appointment for all: Rahul Gandhi | India News
NEW DELHI: The leader of the Delhi Congress, Rahul Gandhi, demanded on Thursday that everyone who enters a Covid-19 vaccination center should receive the vaccine, saying that those who do not have access to the Internet also have the right to life.
Congress has been fighting for vaccines for the poor, especially those who live in remote and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smartphones.
The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration is not required to receive the Covid vaccine.
“Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Everyone who enters a vaccination center must receive the vaccine. Those who do not have access to the Internet also have the right to life,” he said in a Hindi tweet.
Congress has been critical of the government’s vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.
Congress has been fighting for vaccines for the poor, especially those who live in remote and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smartphones.
The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration is not required to receive the Covid vaccine.
“Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Everyone who enters a vaccination center must receive the vaccine. Those who do not have access to the Internet also have the right to life,” he said in a Hindi tweet.
Congress has been critical of the government’s vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.