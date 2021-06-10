India Top Headlines

Renew the state unit; Accommodating Sidhu Properly: Congressional Panel on Punjab Infighting Reports to Sonia Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: A three-member AICC panel created to crack down on factionalism in the Punjab Congress presented its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, suggesting a renewal of state unity to accommodate all sections.

The panel chaired by Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge and composed of AICC Secretary General in charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat and former MP Aggarwal suggested that all castes, regions and religions join accommodate in the renewed party unit.

Rawat said the report has been presented to the president of Congress, who will take a final call on the suggestions made. He did not elaborate.

Although no major changes have been recommended at the top level in Punjab, sources said the panel has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will “accommodate adequately” in the renovated unit.

Sidhu’s name is circulating for inclusion in the state cabinet and promotion to executive vice president, but Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is opposed to the move.

Sidhu is also known to want the post of head of the CCP, but Singh is also opposed to this idea.

However, the CM has no objection to Sidhu joining the cabinet.

Sidhu had resigned from Amarinder Singh’s government last year after he changed his portfolio of local bodies.

The decision on Sidhu has been left to the president of Congress, who will take the last call.

A change in party leadership in the state is also expected, but the party chief will make a final decision on whether to relieve incumbent Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar had offered to resign last year, but was asked to continue.

The panel held deliberations with various Punjab leaders and heard the views of everyone, including former PCC chairmen and party MPs, as the state prepares for next year’s assembly elections.

The three-member panel held discussions at the party headquarters over the past week and also met with Chief Minister Singh and Sidhu.

It was also learned that the CM made some suggestions to the panel.

Most of the leaders who met with the panel suggested changes in the style of government with greater accessibility, redress of complaints from party cadres and fulfillment of the promises of the polls, including the punishment of the guilty in the issue of sacrilege.





