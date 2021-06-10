India Top Headlines

Rejig buzz in Lucknow and Delhi when Yogi meets Amit Shah | India News

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi on Thursday for consultations with BJP leaders on preparations for the assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Yogi, who met with Amit Shah on Thursday, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday as part of an exercise that could involve expansion of the UP government and further representation of the state in the union’s council of ministers when it expands.

Anupriya Patel, the leader of BJP ally Apna Dal, joined Shah and Yogi for deliberations at the interior minister’s residence, intensifying the rumor about a possible reconfiguration of ministries in Lucknow and the Center.

Patel, a junior minister in Modi’s first government, could not find a place on the prime minister’s second team. Apna Dal, a party that has OBC Kurmis as its mainstay, has been interested in his return, as well as greater representation in state government. BJP, party sources said, has decided to stick with Adityanath.

However, his arrival in the national capital once again rekindled speculation about an imminent change of leadership in the UP, which left the party’s high command perplexed.

Saffron’s senior figures are intrigued by the persistence of rumor about the possibility of Adityanath being asked to make way for a colleague, even as the leadership has sent signals ruling out any change.

The BJP general secretary in charge of the BL Santhosh organization had previously praised the Adityanath government for tackling the second wave of Covid infections, in what was seen as a clear signal to external opponents and internal dissidents about the intent of the leadership.

The statement came in the context of intense talks in certain quarters about “imminent” change. While that should have, under normal circumstances, stifle the talk, the suggestion that a change was coming persisted.

Significantly, Modi, while addressing health workers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, had highlighted Adityanath’s success in domesticating endemic endemic to the eastern UP and bordering regions of Bihar and Nepal. , as an example of what could be accomplished with leadership that is clear and focused on goals.

The sources also said that regardless of how Adityanath was rated, the proximity of the polls nullified the possibility of anyone being put in charge now. “There are only six months left for the mock voting to begin. The party has to focus on planning the roadmap. The rumors about the leadership change are unfounded, ”a senior BJP official told TOI.





Reference page