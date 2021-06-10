India Top Headlines

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal calls on authorities to connect IIT in Mumbai to study monsoon readiness | India News

MUMBAI: The Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked the Mumbai railway authorities to connect to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai to study existing measures to deal with monsoon rains.

Goyal held a review meeting to determine readiness and draw a roadmap for contingency plans for the monsoon.

The minister examined the current state of vulnerable areas and reviewed the plans for the proper functioning of the trains. The meeting was held one day after the flooding on runways CR and WR was reported.

He advised the railways to partner with institutions like IIT Mumbai to study the efficiency of the railways’ civil and technical works initiatives in handling monsoon rains.

He said that “innovation and hard work must go hand in hand to ensure that rail services continue to operate safely and uninterruptedly.”

In the past, the railway had hired IIT experts to study all aerial structures and recommend actions after the Andheri ROB Gokhale Bridge collapsed in July 2018. After this, some bridges were demolished and many were repaired to avoid accidents. .

In Mumbai, the railway has cleared 3.6 lakh cubic meters of manure, including 1.5 cubic meters in CR and 2.1 cubic meters in the suburban section of WR.

Flood points from the previous monsoon were identified and customized solutions were devised for each location.

Additionally, for authentic, real-time rainfall data, four Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) numbers have now been installed in association with IMD and ten independently installed by WR.

The number of pumps delivered to tracks and tanks, including sewer and submersible pumps, has increased by 33%. Drones were used for inspection and monitoring of the nallah cleanup in the Borivali Virar section and suction / sludge removal machines were used to ensure thorough cleaning of the sewers.

Adoption of a new micro tunnel method for culvert construction was taken to ensure that waterlogging is minimized.





