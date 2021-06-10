India Top Headlines

Predominant Covid-19 ‘Delta’ Variant Despite Full Partial Vaccination: AIIMS Study | India News

NEW DELHI: A preliminary study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi stated that the presence of the delta variant of COVID-19 (B1.617.2) is predominantly found even after receiving a single dose or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The study included 63 people who contracted breakthrough infections; of which 36 patients received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine.

“The SARS-CoV-2 lineages could be assigned to a total of 36 (57.1%) samples, 19 (52.8%) in patients who completed both doses and 17 (47.2%) in patients who completed only one dose. B.1.617.2 was found to be the predominant lineage with 23 samples (63.9%) of which 12 were in fully vaccinated groups and 11 in partially vaccinated groups. 4 (11.1%) and 1 ( 2.8%) samples were assigned the B.1.617.1 and B.1.1.7 lineages respectively. The B.1.617.2 lineage was first described in India and was associated with increased transmissibility and immunological escape and has grown to become one of the predominant lineages in India. “said the AIIMS study.

Ten patients received Covishield while 53 received Covaxin, of whom 41 were men and 22 were women.

“Our analysis included 63 cases of novel vaccine infections for which vaccination dates could be determined, of which 36 patients received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine. Ten patients received AZD1222 / Covishield while that 53 received BBV152 / Covaxin “said the study.

The patients had a mean age of 37 (21-92), of whom 41 were male and 22 female. None of the patients had comorbidities that could act as a predisposing factor for intercurrent infections.

“As the B.1.617.2 (Delta) lineage also prevailed in this group, significant differences in lineages between fully and partially vaccinated samples were analyzed. The difference was not found to be significant in both the double-dose vaccinated and the partially vaccinated ones. in the vaccinated single-dose groups, “the study added.

The report further stated that there are no reports of deaths in a sample size of 63 people, despite the fact that almost all cases reported incessant high-grade fever for 5-7 days.

“Viral load at diagnosis was high in all patients, regardless of vaccination status or type of vaccine received. The initial course of illness with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted five to seven days in the group. vaccinated, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients. During the later course of the disease, neither disease worsening (stable biomarkers) nor mortality was reported in the present group, confirming the previous observations, “according to the study .

The presence of the Delta variant was about 60 percent of people who received a double dose of either vaccine and was found in 77 percent of people who received one dose.

Of the cases of progressive infection analyzed, 10 patients (8 with double doses of vaccine and 2 with a single dose of vaccine) were additionally evaluated for total immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, of which 6 patients had IgG antibodies one month earlier. infection, while 4 had antibodies after the disease episode.

The patients included healthcare workers (24, 13 of whom were from the same hospital) and a detailed analysis of the genomic sequences suggests that the samples were grouped separately with origins that were closely grouped with lineages from different states, suggesting that the transmission of the disease most likely occurred in different countries. and independent sources.

The study also commented on the prevalence of the Delta variant in Delhi, saying: “Reinfections and vaccine advance infections are rare and genomic sequencing of vaccine advance infections can provide useful information. , closely overlapping and reflecting the COVID-19 cases in Delhi state, variants of concern B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 comprised the majority, but the proportions were not significantly different compared to the population prevalence of the variants during this period with high community transmission “.

Mortality due to COVID-19 was attributed to 2% of cases (mainly elderly population, average age 82 years). The study has not yet been peer-reviewed. (AND ME)





