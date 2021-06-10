Sports

Police Pet Super Cop Who Adopted 50 Children, Got Patient Beds, O2 India News

MUMBAI: Rehana Shaikh, 40, is affectionately called ‘Mother Teresa’ by her husband, police officer Nasir. Not only does she take care of her family of six, manage her job as a naik cop, and recently passed the deputy inspector test, Rehana has demonstrated a rare humanity in helping those in need during the pandemic.

If it started with the adoption of 50 poor children from a school, it naturally expanded to help more than 54 people with plasma, hospital beds, blood, and oxygen. Recognizing her zeal for social work, Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale congratulated her Tuesday with a certificate of excellence.

“Last year, we were about to celebrate my daughter’s birthday when I heard about Dnyani Vidyalaya at the Waje taluka in Raigad. I spoke to the manager and he invited us. Most of the children come from poor backgrounds. Some did not even have footwear. We use the money saved for my daughter’s birthday and Eid purchases to help them, ”said Shaikh. She has promised to take care of her education up to Class X.

In 2020, Rehana received a call from an agent who was struggling to get her mother an injection. Shaikh dialed the police control room, the BMC control room and finally got the contact number of the place where the injection was still available. “This encouraged me and I started helping people in every possible way. Many policemen started calling me asking for blood, plasma and hospital beds. I also joined a WhatsApp group of blood donors and whenever we receive messages about the blood requirement, we try to make arrangements through this group, ”said Rehana, who joined the police force as a police officer in 2000.

Rehana’s father, Abdul Nabi Bagwan, has retired as a deputy inspector of the Mumbai police and she herself has so far worked in the local armed police, the VP Road and Bhoiwada police stations, and the protection and security branch. Little seems to disconcert her, but beneath it all beats a compassionate heart.

Last month, Rehana was in the hospital for her older sister’s treatment; he had just been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. He got a call with a request for blood. Rehana didn’t hesitate. “I helped fix the blood. On the same day, I also helped get plasma for a couple more people, ”he said.

A pat on the back is nothing new to Rehana. She used to be a volleyball player and athlete and won two gold and one silver medals while representing her strength in Sri Lanka in 2017.





