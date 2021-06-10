India Top Headlines

India asks the Chinese government to allow Indians to travel to China | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday called on China to allow Indian nationals to travel to that country, especially those who work or study there, and said essential round-trip travel should be facilitated, especially given the fact that that Chinese citizens can travel. India.

The Foreign Ministry (MEA) also said it was in contact with the Chinese side to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian nationals to China.

“While we recognize the need to ensure safety and strictly follow Covid-related protocols, essential round trips must be facilitated, especially given the fact that Chinese nationals can travel to India,” said the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press conference. briefing for the media.

Noting that Chinese citizens can travel to India despite the absence of direct connectivity, he said, “However, for Indian citizens, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas. “.

The spokesman said that “we have been in contact with the Chinese side to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China, especially for those who work or study there.”

In March this year, the Chinese Embassy issued a notification on visa facilitation for those taking vaccines made in China, Bagchi said.

“It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after being vaccinated in this way, but have not yet received visas. Since these Indian nationals have apparently complied with the requirements set by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese embassy be able to issue them visas soon, “Bagchi said.





