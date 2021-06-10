India Top Headlines

Government rejects media reports on CoWIN hack | India News

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Center debunked media reports of the CoWIN hack, stating that prima facie, these reports appear to be false and that the portal stores all vaccination data in a secure digital environment.

“There have been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform hacking. Prima facie, these reports appear to be false,” said a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) are getting the matter investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY), according to the statement.

Dr. RS Sharma, president of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (CoWIN), clarified that “we have been struck by the news circulating on social networks about the alleged piracy of the CoWIN system. In this sense, we wish to affirm that CoWIN stores all vaccination data in a secure digital environment. CoWIN data is not shared with any entity outside the CoWIN environment. Data alleged to have been leaked, such as geographic location of beneficiaries, is not even collected in CoWIN “.





