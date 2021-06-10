Government aims to generate 5000 tons of medical oxygen in hospitals | India News
NEW DELHI: The government aims to create a captive production capacity of almost 5,000 tons of medical oxygen per day in hospitals in the next 6 to 7 months. While the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants being installed by the Center will have the capacity to generate around 2,500 tons per day, those being established by the state government will create a similar production capacity.
Sources said central and state government agencies are coordinating in this area to ensure that the country does not face the medical oxygen crisis as it was during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.
Officials said the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals across the country will address transportation and logistics difficulties related to medical oxygen. According to the Secretary of Highways and Roads, Giridhar Aramane, who heads the Empowered Group on Oxygen, they expect that the total capacity after the installation of these PSA plants by the Center will be around 12,500 tons per day, which is barely around 6,000 tons. last year.
The need to accelerate the installation of PSA oxygen plants was felt when the central and state governments had to obtain medical oxygen from plants that are located more than 1,000 km from hospitals.
“With fewer cryogenic tankers, it is almost impossible to get medical oxygen from one corner of the country to another. If you can get it at the hospital itself or at a nearby plant, there is nothing like it. A lot of effort went into solving problems at the source, tracking vehicles and managing affairs in hospitals, ”said a government source.
