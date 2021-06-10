Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait for a bilateral visit | India News

India Top Headlines

KUWAIT CITY: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on a bilateral visit on Thursday morning.According to diplomatic sources, the purpose of the visit is to deepen India’s ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation.It comes almost three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors such as energy, trade, investment, labor, and information and labor technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March, during which time both sides decided to establish the joint commission.

“The Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the ambassador,” the Indian embassy tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag ‘India Kuwait Friendship’.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by providing relief supplies and medical oxygen.

Ships of the Indian Navy have brought in a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in recent weeks.