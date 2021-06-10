Covid-19: India registers 94,052 new cases, 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported a record daily increase of 6,148 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 94,052 new daily cases of coronavirus.The death count was the highest in history because it included the 3,951 previously untold deaths from Bihar. If we discount the revised number from Bihar, a total of 2,197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.The total burden of Covid-19 cases is now 2,91,83,121, while the total death toll is 3,59,676, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Daily infections have consistently shown a downward trend with less than one lakh for the third day in a row.

Since May 14, India has recorded more than 1 lakh of deaths. On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, the lowest level since April 2, when the country recorded 89,129 new cases.

India’s overall Covid-19 case count is now 2.91.83,121 with 11.67,952 active cases and 3.59,676 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, new Covid cases fell below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after hitting a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

A total of 1,51,367 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total discharge to 2,76,55,493 to date, the Health Ministry said.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 24,27,26,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,79,261 who received vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, as of June 9, 37,21,98,253 samples have been tested for Covid-19. Of these 20,04,690 samples were analyzed on Wednesday.