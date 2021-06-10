India Top Headlines

BJP asks if Sonia and Rahul have been vaccinated | India News

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday questioned whether Congressional leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been vaccinated, and asked why there was a lack of clarity on this when the opposition raised questions about Covid-19 policy from the Center every day.

Joshi asked if the congressional leaders had not been vaccinated because they did not have faith in Indian vaccines. “When we began vaccination in January, Congressional leaders raised questions about the efficacy of the vaccine. Now they are taking the vaccine. To my knowledge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have not been vaccinated. They don’t trust the Indian vaccine, ”Joshi said.

Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the opposition of turning around in the fight against the pandemic and doing everything possible to create obstacles in the vaccination campaign. Citing comments from leaders such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal, Prasad accused the opposition of changing its stance within a month. “It shows that the opposition parties were doing politics with the sole intention of stopping the vaccination campaign,” he added. “When those between the ages of 18 and 44 were allowed to be vaccinated, a peculiar chorus began that health is a state issue and that state governments should be able to purchase vaccines and distribute them,” Prasad said, citing letters from Rahul (8 March), Banerjee (February 24 and April 21) and Kejriwal (March 18). Prasad said Congress leader Anand Sharma suggested that India had a federal structure and health was a state issue, therefore the Center could not control it. He also recalled that on May 12, Sonia, Sharad Pawar, Banerjee and other opposition leaders wrote to the prime minister that vaccines should be procured centrally. “Opposition leaders took a U-turn after they couldn’t do it efficiently,” he added. Prasad said opposition parties were either making policy to stop the vaccination campaign or creating obstacles as noted in the congressional-governed states of Rajasthan where vaccines were dumped and in Punjab where vaccines were diverted to private hospitals for premiums. high.





