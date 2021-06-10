1,000: 854: Women Left Behind in Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: For every 1,000 men vaccinated in India so far, only 854 women have received the vaccine. This gender bias could have been attributed to the fact that there are fewer women than men in the adult population.However, vaccination bias in most states is much worse than in the adult population. Kerala and Chhattisgarh are the only states where more women than men have been vaccinated.

In Chhattisgarh, the sex ratio of the adult population is 1,013 women for every 1,000 men, but in the vaccinated population, the ratio of women is even higher: 1,045 women for every 1,000 men.

Although Kerala has the highest proportion of women in the vaccinated population (52.2% or 1,087 per 1,000 men), this is less than the sex ratio of the adult population, which is 1,126.

The lack of agency of women, the inability in many cases to reserve a place in CoWin on their own and the lack of independent mobility are important reasons that could explain this bias.

But there also seem to be other factors. In states with high vaccination coverage, for example, the gender bias among those vaccinated is much lower. In Himachal Pradesh, women are almost 50% of those vaccinated. It also has the highest vaccination coverage in the country with more than 38% of the adult population.

In Rajasthan, where coverage is nearly 30%, women make up nearly 48% of those vaccinated despite the state having an adult ratio of 906.

States such as UP, Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal corroborate that low vaccination coverage could mean a greater gender bias. In UP, where only 12% of the adult population has been vaccinated, although the proportion of adult sexes is 936, among those vaccinated it is only 746.

Similarly, in Bihar, where only 13% of the adult population has been covered, the sex ratio among those vaccinated is 810 in a state with an adult ratio of 923. As coverage approaches 100 %, the bias will more accurately reflect the gender imbalance. in the adult population. One of the exceptions to the pattern is Jammu and Kashmir, where 32% of the adult population has received a vaccine and yet there are only 711 vaccinated women for every 1,000 men.

The 913 adult ratio in UT is much better. The explanation is that perhaps a substantial part of those vaccinated would be security forces, almost all men. The next lowest sex ratio among those vaccinated is in Delhi, where women were just 42% of those vaccinated or just 722 per 1,000 men. This illustrates a different pattern: a pronounced gender bias in almost all large cities, probably due to the presence of a large population of male migrant workers.