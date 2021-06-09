India Top Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray-PM Modi meet: Shiv Sena says he values ​​personal relationships | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that he has always valued personal relationships regardless of political affiliations and that Tuesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of personal relationships and protocol.

The personal meeting between Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, and the Prime Minister had caused an uproar in political circles as the Sena severed ties with its oldest ally, the BJP, after the assembly elections. from Maharashtra in October 2019 and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the NCP and Congress.

After his face-to-face meeting with the prime minister, Thackeray said Tuesday that there was nothing wrong with having such an interaction, adding that he had not gone to meet Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi was not for political reasons. Those who see politics in it … let them be happy with your thinking. There will be much speculation about this meeting. We just hope that Maharashtra’s unfinished business with the Center will be resolved. soon, “Sena spokesman Saamana said in the editorial.

Thackeray had led a delegation of colleagues from his cabinet that included his deputy Ajit Pawar, a senior PNC leader, and Ashok Chavan from Congress to meet with Modi and discuss state-related issues.

During the 90-minute interaction, Thackeray also had a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister.

Analyzing the BJP leadership in Maharashtra, the editorial said they should try to understand the “nature of the Modi-Thackeray relationship” in the context of the meeting.

The editorial said that the meeting between PM, Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Chavan lasted more than an hour.

“We do not doubt that the atmosphere was good and the meeting took place in a friendly and cordial atmosphere,” he said.

Without naming any states, the Sena said the meeting between Modi and Thackeray was important given that there is no confrontation between the Center and Maharashtra that is seen elsewhere.

“The current prime minister of Maharashtra is of the firm opinion that the state should get its fair share,” the editorial said.





