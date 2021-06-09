India Top Headlines

There should be a union of states under a federal structure, says Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the view on Wednesday that there should be a union of all states under the federal structure.

“In the federal structure, there should be a union of all state governments, so that other states can fight as well if any state feels harassed,” Banerjee said.

In addition, he asked other opposition leaders in the country to “save democracy.”

“I want to ask all the opposition parties to save democracy, to save the youth, farmers and workers,” he said.

In addition, he reiterated his demand that the agricultural laws of the Center, against which farmers have been protesting for the past six months, be withdrawn.

“Industries are suffering and GST is being applied to medicines. For the last 7 months, they (the central government) did not bother to talk to farmers. I demand that the three agricultural laws be withdrawn,” Banerjee said.





