Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Don’t Trust Indian Vaccine, Says Pralhad Joshi | India News

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi alleged on Tuesday that Congressional leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not been vaccinated and claim they have no faith in Indian vaccines.

“When we started vaccination in January, the leaders of Congress raised questions about the efficacy of the vaccine. Now, they are taking the vaccine. To my knowledge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have not been vaccinated. They do not trust the Indian vaccine,” he said the Minister of the Union.

Joshi’s indictment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech to the nation, announced a centralized Covid vaccine procurement system, effective June 21, with 25 percent of the procurement available. for the private sector, as well as for free vaccinations for everyone over 18 years of age.





