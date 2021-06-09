India Top Headlines

Raising the MSP to increase farmers’ income and improve their living standards: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: With the government increasing the MSP of various crops on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will increase farmers’ incomes and improve their living standards.

The decision was made in the interest of farmers, he said in a tweet.

The government marginally raised the minimum support price (MSP) for rice by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 for the 2021-22 crop season, while the rates for pulses, oilseeds and grains increased substantially.

Among commercial crops, MSP for cotton increased by Rs 211 per quintal to Rs 5,726 for the medium staple variety and by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 6,025 for the long staple variety by crop year 2021-22 (July June).





