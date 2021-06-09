India Top Headlines

Now Correct Personal Data From CoWIN Vaccine Certificate Online | India News

NEW DELHI: The government has announced a new update that allows the applicant to correct any inadvertent mistakes in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

“You can now make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if there have been inadvertent errors,” official app manager Aarogya Setu tweeted on Wednesday.

CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and aid in accessing various other locations.

Previously, the government had also allowed vaccinated people to voluntarily update their status on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

Those who have received the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with the vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single brand.

A double check marked “Blue Shield” will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, 14 days after the second dose. This double check will appear after verification of the vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile phone number used for CoWIN registration.





Times of India