Noida Metro Resumes, Gujarat Extends Night Curfew, Covaxin To Enter Phase 4 Trials: Latest Covid-19 Developments | India News

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 cases decline, some states have begun easing restrictions, while closure-like restrictions and conditions continue to prevail in other states.

Here are the latest developments:

India administers more than 24 doses of CR Covid-19 vaccine

India has administered more than 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported. The country has cumulatively administered more than 24 crore (24,24,79,167) doses of vaccine according to the supplies report as of 7 pm Wednesday.

19,24,924 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 received their first dose and 86,450 beneficiaries in the same age group received their second dose of the Covid vaccine today.

In total, 3,38,08,845 people in 37 states / UT have received their first dose and a total of 4,05,114 have received their second dose since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination campaign.

Noida subway resumes

About 2,000 passengers on Wednesday took a trip on the Noida-Greater Noida subway, which resumed service after a break of more than a month due to Covid-19 sidewalks, authorities said.

Passenger services on the Aqua line connecting Noida and Greater Noida were suspended on May 1 when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic devastated the region.

The resumption of services was announced on Monday, the day the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, also eased Covid-19 restrictions amid a drop in new cases of coronavirus.

Covaxin phase 4 trials to test efficacy in the real world

Bharat Biotech will conduct phase 4 clinical trials of indigenously developed Covaxin to test its effectiveness in the real world. It will also apply for the full license for Covaxin only after obtaining the final analysis data from the phase 3 studies, the company said Wednesday.

According to the company, the phase 4 trials will not only help verify effectiveness in the real world, but will also ensure that “your vaccine meets all rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality necessary to support the authorization of emergency use (USA) “. .

“It is important to note that the inoculation that began in mid-January and with several million doses administered, will soon have credible and considerable data,” he said.

Gujarat extends night curfew

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a central committee meeting on Wednesday in which it was decided to implement new Covid-19 curbs in the state. To prevent the spread of the virus, there will be a nightly curfew until June 26.

Restaurants and hotels can be maintained during this period, that is, from June 11 to June 26, 2021 from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 percent of their seating capacity. Takeout can be done until 9pm and home delivery can be done until 12pm.

The night curfew will apply every day from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until June 26.

Telangana cancels class 12 board exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) canceled the Intermediate Board Exams of the second year 2021 (Class 12) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said a committee is being set up to finalize the modalities. Grades will be decided based on first-year grades.

UP to Support Further Cut in GST Rates on Covid Help Articles

Uttar Pradesh will fully support measures to further reduce taxes on Covid relief items such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PPE equipment, etc. to improve its cheaper access to the masses and help the nation better prepared for any possible new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a minister of state said Wednesday.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state is in favor of reducing taxes on Covid relief items intended for those who contract the virus and that the Group of Ministers established by the GST Council is investigating the topic and will be back with your suggestions soon.

(With inputs from agencies)





