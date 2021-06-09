India Top Headlines

More than 1.33 crore of Covid vaccine doses are still available in the states: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 1.33 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available in the states and territories of the union and more than 3 lakh of doses are in process and will be received by them in the next three days, said Wednesday the Union Ministry of Health.

So far, more than 25 million doses of vaccines have been provided to states and UT, through the Government of India (free channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, total consumption, including waste, is 23,74,21,808 doses (based on data available at 8 a.m. Wednesday), the ministry said.

“A total of 1,33,68,727 doses of Covid-19 vaccine are still available in the states and UT to be administered.

“In addition, 3,81,750 doses of vaccines are being prepared and will be received by the states and UT within the next three days,” the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UT by providing them with Covid vaccines at no cost.

Furthermore, the government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the Indian government’s comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, along with appropriate ‘test, trace, treat’ and Covid behavior.

The implementation of the liberalized and accelerated phase 3 strategy of vaccination against Covid had begun on May 1 of this year.

Under the strategy, each month 50 percent of the total vaccine doses authorized by the Central Medicines Laboratory (CDL) of any manufacturer would be purchased by the government of India.

It will continue to make these doses available to state governments completely free of charge, as it was doing previously, the ministry said.





Times of India