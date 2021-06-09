India Emerges as a ‘Vishvaguru’, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal After 3 Indian Institutes Listed in Top 200 World University Rankings QS | India News

India Top Headlines

I congratulate the members of the faculty and directors of these institutes for the work that keeps us moving in the right direction… https://t.co/ky9BYbN0u3 – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) 1623249181000

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal expressed pride that several Indian higher education institutes were featured in the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings and said on Wednesday that the country is emerging as a ‘Vishvaguru’ or world leader.London-based QS released its 2022 annual world university rankings on June 8, according to which the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world’s top research university based on ‘research citations by faculty’, while the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, ranks 41st globally in the category.According to the 18th edition of the “World’s Most Consulted International University Rankings”, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, is ranked 177th best overall and is India’s highest ranked institution by fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, India’s second best institute, has gone from position 193 last year to position 185 this year in the world rankings.“Today, I am very proud to share that India is taking a leap in the field of education and research and is emerging as a VISHVAGURU,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Guru’ (teacher) who “has been constantly thinking about the welfare of our students, teachers and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian education sector.”

Such rapid growth in rankings was made possible by initiatives such as NEP 2020 and IOE, taken under the leadership of… https://t.co/2hyTqQJMxP – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) 1623249180000

“Initiatives like NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 and IOE (Institute of Education) are critical in ranking our universities and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS and Times Group,” he added the Minister of Education. .

He also congratulated the respective educational institutes for their stellar performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the three institutes.