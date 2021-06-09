India Top Headlines

He wasn’t even aware of his real name, background until last week, says Mehul Choksi’s alleged girlfriend | India News

NEW DELHI: Barbara Jabarica, the alleged girlfriend of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, has revealed that she had no idea who he was when she met him.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said that he is European and that he does not follow Indian news and was not aware of Choksi’s background.

“I’m European, I live in Europe and I don’t follow the Indian news. I also don’t follow the scam list, so I didn’t know their real name or background until last week. And I think most people in Antigua … I don’t think anyone knew his name or background, “Bárbara Jabarica told ANI.

She also revealed that Choksi had introduced herself as Raj to her. She said: “I’ve known him (Mehul Choksi) since last August and I met him in Jolly Harbor when I rented an Airbnb accommodation near where he also lives. He introduced himself as Raj. Between August and April, he would always text me. , but I replied once a month. ”

According to Barbara, Choksi went to great lengths to convince her to join the diamond business with him. He also spoke to ANI about the much-talked-about ring, which he reportedly gave her as a gift.

She said: “I would not say that he gave me a gift, we had a conversation between April and May, he wanted to convince me that I should get involved, we should do business, he will take care of me and I sell jewelry, diamonds and designs online. He said he had some diamonds from higher quality, if I have any private customer in New York or the Middle East, he can supply me and we can have a good share of the profit. ”

“I think one of the main purposes on his side, the reason he gave me this jewelry, he wanted to convince me to get involved in his jewelry business,” said Barbara.

“He lied to his country, to his clients, to me about his name, background, jewelry, etc. I would question and a lot of people would question if he ever told the truth about something,” added Barbara.

Speaking of his relationships with Choksi, he said: “I made this clear in some interviews that I was not his girlfriend (Mehul Choksi) and he was not my dad or anything like that. I have my own income and business. I don’t need his money. cash, support, hotel reservation, fake jewelry or anything like that. ”

Previously, Barbara also spoke about Choksi’s plan to escape to Cuba.

However, Choksi’s family and lawyers dismissed the theory and made a counterclaim that he was kidnapped and also accused Barbara of plotting the kidnapping of the fugitive diamantaire.

In his recent complaint to the Antigua Police Commissioner, Choksi claimed that he was attacked by eight to 10 men while on his way to meet a woman named Barbara Jabarica, with whom he claimed to have “friendly terms.”

Choksi had disappeared from Antigua on May 23 and was captured in Dominica. Police charged him with illegal entry into Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a 13.5 billion rupee fraud at the National Bank of Punjab.





Times of India