DRDO Invites EoI to Transfer 2-DG Drug Technology for Bulk Production | India News

HYDERABAD: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which developed 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), a drug used to treat patients with Covid-19, has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) to transfer the technology to the Indian pharmaceutical industries for production.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Results from clinical trials have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery in hospitalized patients and reduces dependence on supplemental oxygen.

A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed negative conversion of RT-PCR in patients with Covid. According to the EoI document, applications must be submitted before June 17 by email.

“The EoI submitted by the industries will be reviewed by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC). Only up to 15 industries will receive ToT on their capabilities, DRDO’s technical grip ability, and first-come, first-served,” he said.

Bidders must have a drug license to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from drug licensing authorities and WHO Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, among others.

The laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developed using D-Glucose as the starting material. The synthesis process consists of the conversion of D-Glucose into 2-DG through five chemical reaction steps followed by purification.

The process has been established on a batch scale (100g) and a pilot plant scale (500g) and the DRDO has filed the necessary patents in this regard, the Defense body said.





Times of India