Choksi will be back here ‘in weeks’: Hail | India News

NEW DELHI: It will be weeks and not months before Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore GNP scam, is returned to India, said lead attorney Harish Salve, whose services have been requested by Delhi to fight the case of deportation in Dominica.

In an interview with a television channel, he said that Choksi would be back in India “in weeks”.

“I don’t have that kind of experience in Dominican courts, but hopefully we take weeks instead of months,” Salve said when asked about Choksi’s deportation.

The government has not made any announcements about Salve’s involvement in the deportation case. Choksi has hired the best lawyers in the UK to fight his case for deportation to Antigua and not India.





