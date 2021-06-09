India Top Headlines

Boost for BJP as Rahul pal Jitin Prasada leaves Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, the BJP got a boost at UP, where elections are due to be held early next year, with prominent Congressional Leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada joining the saffron party, severing three generations of family ties with the opposition party and ending its proximity to Rahul Gandhi.

The move, which caught political circles by surprise after BJP spokesman Anil Baluni tweeted about a major imminent arrival and Prasada’s presence at BJP headquarters later that day, sparked a shake-up in Congress that he criticized his decision as a policy of convenience.

Once part of the Rahul brigade, Prasada is the last after Jyotiraditya Scindia to secede from Congress complaining that he had run out of role in party affairs. Given its roots in the UP, the leader’s decision is also interpreted as a lack of confidence in the prospects of Congress.

At a time when the Center has been criticized for the vaccination policy and they wonder if their stock has fallen, the accession of Prasada goes against the attacks of the opposition and a vocal section of the commentator. It provides a welcome narrative shift for BJP and is a brake on Congress, which sensed an opportunity with BJP on the defensive in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave.

Prasada had launched ‘Brahmin Chetna Parishad’ recently and has spoken on community-related issues. A two-term (Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra) MP from Lok Sabha, minister twice in Manmohan Singh’s government and successor to the family’s political legacy where his father Jitendra Prasada was a familiar face in Delhi state and politics. Upper Prasada played a crucial role in Narasimha Rao’s government as the late leader’s political secretary.

Prasada’s entrance into the saffron feast is considered timely for BJP at a time when there are whispers of unhappiness in a section of the Brahmin community towards the dispensation of Yogi Adityanath. Consolidating the major vote banks will help the BJP, as an assembly election almost always brings local and even sub-local factors to the fore when compared to a national election.

In addition, it also gives influence to the party leadership in the state to handle some aspiring leaders, who are said to be unhappy with the state government and who can be problematic at the time of ticket distribution. Given the expected schedule, BJP will be fully in survey mode by the end of the year, as surveys could be reported in December.

Although the BJP has been promoting various leaders of the Brahmin community, elevating Mahendra Pandey as state president and then Union minister and appointing Dinesh Sharma as deputy chief minister, the party has been concerned about his support among the caste. dominant. For this, Prasada could be useful given that it has been speaking loudly for the community in recent months.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chairman JP Nadda, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prasada into the fold and said his entry would strengthen the party in the state.

After joining the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Prasada said that the BJP was the only national party that worked institutionally, while others were a few people. or they were limited to specific regions.

He praised Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and praised other high-ranking party leaders. “If there is any political party or a leader that defends the interests of the nation today, given the situation our country is going through, that is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said after joining the party. His incorporation is another jolt for Congress, which had lost Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.

Prasada, 47, was one of the G23 members who had written a letter to the high command of Congress calling for a reform of the party’s organization in the wake of his disappointing performance. It was also speculated that Prasada would join BJP in 2019, but sources said that Priyanka Gandhi appeased him and even the Saffron party could not promise a constituency of his choice.

Prasada is the latest prominent Congress leader to join the BJP, following in the footsteps of Scindia, Sanjay Singh (Amethi), Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Tom Vadakkan, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and three senior ministers from the northeastern states, including Himanta Biswa Sarma ( Assam), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh).





Original source