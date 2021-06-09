Amid New J&K Fork Rumor, Gupkar Alliance Reunites After 6 Months | India News
SRINAGAR: The five-party People’s Alliance led by the National Conference for the Gupkar Declaration met on Wednesday at the meeting of the head of the PDP, Mehbooba Mufti. Srinagar residency for the first time in six months to discuss the “prevailing uncertainty” at J&K, apparently sparked by rumors about the Center’s planning for an additional fork of the Union Territory.
While North Carolina President and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah denied that the alliance was reacting to the possibility of “major development,” the Valley was eager to talk that the arrival of 200 companies of paramilitary forces was a signal. that something was brewing in Kashmir. “We have not been asked or reported on anything so far regarding the ongoing speculation (that J&K might fork again),” Farooq said.
The administration was also quick to dismiss rumors circulating on social media, saying it was not “such a mishap.” Sources said that the return of paramilitary forces to the Valley was a routine exercise, as several companies had moved before the assembly elections in four states and one UT.
Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of PAGD said the conglomerate’s main goal of “working for the welfare of the people of Kashmir” would remain unchanged regardless of the circumstances. The alliance was formed to fight for the restoration of J & K’s special status before the annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.
Tarigami, who is from the CPM, was officially appointed PAGD spokesperson on Wednesday, replacing the head of the J&K People’s Conference, Sajad Lone, who resigned from the alliance last year. NC’s Anantnag MP Hassnain Masoodi, Javid Mustafa Mir, PDP’s Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and Mehboob Beg, as well as Farooq and Mufti, attended the meeting.
