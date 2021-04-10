India Top Headlines

PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in West Bengal assembly polls | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections to cast their votes in record numbers on Saturday.

“As the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections begins, urging people who vote today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request young people and women to vote in large numbers,” he said in a tweet shortly. after the elections began.

Elections began at 7 am for 44 seats in the fourth phase of West Bengal’s assembly elections amid tight security.

Elections for the 294 assembly seats in the state are held in eight phases. The scrutiny will begin on May 2.

