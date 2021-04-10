Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Bet That Pays Off | India News

India Top Headlines

India News

NEW DELHI: For the fourth day in a row, India witnessed the highest peak in a single day of new Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 1.45 lakh of cases on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the country registered 1,45,384 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this new increase, the total number of infections has reached 1.32.05.926.

Up to 61,899 people were discharged or recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

The death toll has risen to 1,67,642.

The previous high was recorded on Thursday when the country reported 1.31,968 new positive cases of Covid in a single day. This is the fifth day that India reported more than 1 lakh of cases in a single day.

Currently, there are 10,46,631 active cases in the country.

Up to 77,567 people were discharged or recovered on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, India recorded more than lakhs of cases on April 5 in a single day.

