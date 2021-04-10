India Top Headlines

Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of closure looms | India News

INDORE: With a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of a shutdown in the state, migrants are once again returning to their states of origin.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, deputy manager of Indore Dewas Tollways, said that for the past 4-5 days, the turnpike has witnessed queues of vehicles coming from Maharashtra.

“Some people travel in their personal vehicles and others in auto-rickshaws, tractors and rental vehicles. The situation is not as bad as the last time the blockade was imposed. This time the traffic is manageable,” he said.

People said they were leaving before the Covid-19 situation got worse and they were left stranded. Sanjay Yadav, who works in Palghar in Maharashtra and is on his way home to Azamgarh, said the situation is very bad.

“There are possibilities of closure there, and that is why we return home. Businesses are also suffering losses there as everything is closing. We will return once the situation improves,” he said.

Surendra Yadav, a car driver in Mumbai who left for his hometown in Jharkhand, said that last year when the blockade was imposed, he and his family rushed back to his hometown, but when the situation improved, he left. to his family and returned. back to Mumbai in January.

“Now again, Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Mumbai. Many people are returning home from Mumbai. I did not know if I would ever return,” he said.

Arjun Yadav, another Mumbai car driver who is also returning to Jharkhand, said that although the movement of traffic is not restricted in Mumbai, people rarely leave their homes due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Everything is shutting down in Mumbai due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Last year when the lockdown was imposed, it was very difficult for us to get out of the state.

That is why this year most people are leaving before the closure is announced and again we are stranded there. I am a car driver. Although the blockade has not been imposed and the movement of traffic is allowed, there are no passengers. We weren’t earning enough to buy food, “he said.

Arjun added that because there was a lot of rush on the trains, he had left the state in his auto-rickshaw. Maharashtra reported 58,993 new Covid-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries and 301 deaths on Friday.

Reference page