Mamata’s foot injury: SC refuses to receive PIL, asks petitioner to move Calcutta HC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to receive an investigation from PIL seeking an investigation into the alleged assault on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her nomination rally in Nandigram on March 10 , which left her with a left leg in a cast that is still in pairs after a month.

A bank run by CJI SA Bobde said this is not a matter to be entertained by the SC and asked attorney Vivek Narayan Sharma to remove the PIL and move Calcutta HC. The PIL petitioners, all lawyers, had also said that a mechanism should be established to provide infallible security to important dignitaries, including senior ministers, during elections to avoid such situations in the future.

Sharma also argued that the nature of Banerjee’s foot injury also needed to be investigated as she was seen swinging her leg. But, the bank run by the CJI said that all problems can be examined by the HC of Calcutta. “The petitioner requests permission to withdraw the car petition with freedom to go to the Calcutta High Court. Permission is granted. The car petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the freedom that was requested,” the court ordered.

