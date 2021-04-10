Maharashtra Under Weekend Closure: CM Thackeray Convenes All-Party Meeting to Discuss Covid-19 Situation | India News

India Top Headlines

Mumbai: Vehicle check in progress near Marine Drive as strict city restrictions have been imposed on… https://t.co/K8Tmy82AZV – ANI (@ANI) 1618030511000

NEW DELHI: After weeks of intense activity, Maharashtra came to a standstill again on Saturday with a strict weekend lockdown that began on Friday night and runs until 7am on Monday. While the state government has allowed the movement of essential supplies and students taking tests, the streets of Mumbai looked bleak.Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 count reached a daily record since the pandemic outbreak with more than 1.45 lakh of new infections reported in a 24-hour span, bringing the cumulative count to 1.32.05,926. , according to the Union Ministry of Health. .The single-day increase in coronavirus cases passed the 1 lakh mark for the fourth day in a row.

Uddhav Thackeray Convenes an All-Party Meeting to Review the Covid-19 Situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray called an all-party meeting via video conference on Saturday to review the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

This comes a day after Maharashtra recorded 58,993 new Covid-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries and 301 deaths.

Mumbai Covid account exceeds 5L, surpasses Japan and United Arab Emirates

With the addition of 9,202 cases on Friday, Mumbai ‘s overall Covid-19 count surpassed the 5 lakh mark, surpassing the total number of cases from countries such as Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

The trip from the city from four lakh to five lakh of Covid cases took just 11 days compared to the 75 days it took for the previous increase from three lakh to four lakh of cases.

Maharashtra continued its second wave surge and added 58,993 cases on Friday, the second highest addition so far, bringing the total number of cases to 32.8 lakh.

Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of lockdown looms

With a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of a shutdown in the state, migrants are once again returning to their home states.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, deputy manager of Indore Dewas Tollways, said that for the past 4-5 days, the turnpike has witnessed queues of vehicles coming from Maharashtra.

“Some people travel in their personal vehicles and others in auto-rickshaws, tractors and rental vehicles. The situation is not as bad as the last time the blockade was imposed. This time the traffic is manageable,” he said.

People said they were leaving before the Covid-19 situation got worse and they were left stranded.

176 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district, 26 die

The Covid-19 count in Maharashtra’s Thane district reached 3,67,610 after 6,176 people tested positive for the infection, an official said Saturday.

Aside from these new cases that were reported on Friday, the virus also claimed the lives of 26 people, bringing the death toll in the district to 6,664.

The district’s Covid-19 death rate is 1.81 percent, it added.

So far, 3.09,349 patients have recovered from the infection and the recovery rate is 84.15%.

(With inputs from agencies)