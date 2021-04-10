India Top Headlines

J&J in talks to start a bridge clinical trial | India News

MUMBAI: Johnson & Johnson is in talks with the Center to soon begin a bridging clinical study on the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India, reports Rupali Mukherjee. The drug lord had announced an alliance with Hyderabad-based Biological E in August last year.

“We remain fully focused on bringing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine to people around the world, if authorized by local health authorities. We are in talks with the government with the goal of initiating a clinical study of our Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, subject to regulatory approvals, ” a J&J spokesperson told TOI.

