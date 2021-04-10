India Top Headlines

Indian supply hit, Nepal turns to Chinese vaccine | India News

NEW DELHI: Faced with a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal on Friday requested India to facilitate the early provision of vaccine doses. With India’s vaccine supplies running low, Nepal restarted its vaccination program with Chinese vaccines even though they have not yet been approved by WHO.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation. According to Nepal, the two sides exchanged views on intensifying efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar assured Gyawali that he will continue to support Nepal in their fight against Covid. Gyawali asked the MEA to facilitate the supply of vaccines to Nepal to continue administering the second dose of vaccination to those most at risk. TNN

