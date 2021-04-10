BJP Shares Audio Clips Allegedly With Prashant Kishor Admitting Modi’s Popularity, Claims TMC Has Admitted Defeat | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Citing an alleged conversation between election strategist Prashant Kishor and some journalists, the BJP claimed on Saturday that the Trinamool Congress has admitted defeat in West Bengal assembly polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is working decisively in favor of the BJP.“In a public talk at Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist acknowledges that even in TMC’s internal polls, BJP is winning,” BJP’s head of social media Amit Malviya tweeted, also sharing at least four clips of audio on the Club House chat platform.Malviya has shared transcripts of the conversation and has cited one of them in which Kishor, who works for TMC as a key strategist for the polls, shares details of the factors working in favor of the BJP.“The vote is for Modi, polarization is a reality, the SC (27% of the BM population), Matuas are voting for the BJP!”, Malviya was quoted. At one point in the conversation, Kishor is heard admitting that the “BJP has cadres on the ground.”Malviya further tweeted: “Another candid admission from Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist: Everything the left, Congress and the TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement.”One of the transcripts shared by Malviya reads: “Implication? It has resulted in resentment on the ground. ”The BJP leader has also claimed that the speakers had not realized that the chat was public!

“Modi is very popular in Bengal and there is no question about it. There is a cult around him across the country, ”Kishor has been quoted as saying in the conversation, which has been shared by Malviya.

“There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarization is a reality, SC votes are one more factor in BJP’s electoral machinery, says Mamata Banerjee’s strategist in an open chat,” Malviya tweeted.

The BJP leader further writes: “Is it open?”

That moment when the most strategic Mamata Banerjee realized that the Club House room was open and her admissions were being heard by the general public and not just a handful of Lutyens journalists. A deafening silence followed … ”

Kishore’s reaction was swift. He did not question the veracity of the tapes, but reiterated his claims that the BJP will end up with fewer than 100 seats in the Bengal elections.

Glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than the words of their own leaders! 😊 They must show courage and share… https://t.co/L8Zc4PhVtE – Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) 1618030872000

West Bengal is voting to elect a new assembly, and the elections are taking place in eight phases. BJP, bolstered by a stellar performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, seeks to deny Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool a third consecutive term.