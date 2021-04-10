India Top Headlines

Bengal Elections: Voter Queued Killed In Shot India News

NEW DELHI: A voter queuing for a booth in Sitalkuchi, Coochbehar was killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

He has been identified as Ananda Burman (18), a first-time voter.

It is not yet clear who fired the shot that hit Burman.

Clashes broke out between Trinamool supporters and the BJP shortly after the incident, and additional police and RAF personnel had to be deployed to the area.

Rudimentary bombs were dropped and forces had to charge lathi to control the situation.

BJP and TMC exchanged charges following Burman’s death in a layoff.

TMC leader and Natabari constituency candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh alleged that BJP workers were behind the murder.

Dismissing Ghosh’s claim, Sitalkuchi’s BJP candidate Baren Chandra Barman said the deceased was the party’s election agent in the booth and that TMC activists were behind the murder.

(With contributions from the agency)

Reference page