West Bengal Assembly Elections: 900 security forces henchmen to be deployed for Phase 4 | India News

HOOGHLY: The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled for April 10, will see the deployment of a total of 900 companies of the security forces, the West Bengal Main Election Office reported on Friday.

A total of 44 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to the polls in this phase, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. A total of 373 candidates are in the fray to contest the polls on Saturday.

140 central forces puppets are deployed to the nine Assembly seats at Howrah, 175 for the 19 seats at Hooghly, 185 for the 11 seats at South 24 Parganas, 105 at Alipurduar and 188 at the nine seats at Cooch Behar.

In addition, 72 copies are used as “security for the coverage postal ballot”, 20 copies for “security of the strong room” and 15 copies for the “post-count follow-up.”

Among all electoral districts, Singur, Chunchura, Domjur, Shibpur, Bhangor and Jadavpur remain sensitive areas.

The smallest constituency is 169-Bally with 1.76,001 electorates, while 190-Chunchura is the largest constituency with 3.13,701 electorates.

The number of voters for NRI is 34 and 2.63,016 first-time voters. The size of the total electorate is 1,15,81,022. 15,940 polling stations will be used, of which 12,361 principal and 3,579 auxiliary.

The first three phases of the eight-phase West Bengal elections have now been completed. The fourth phase will take place in 44 Assembly seats on April 10. Results will be declared on May 2.

