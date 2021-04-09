VHP will ask state governments to address the issue of “love jihad” | India News
DEHRADUN: Shortly after the statement of the Uttarakhand CM on Friday at the margdarshak mandal meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haridwar Regarding the denotification of temples under the Char Dham Devasthanam Act, VHP National Chairman Alok Kumar said a resolution was passed at the meeting that the governments that control the temples in their respective states will be asked to hand them over. to pure successes and temple trusts.
Kumar added that state governments will also be asked to act tough on issues like “loving jihad.” He also said VHP officials will soon begin a campaign to meet with state governments from where forced religious conversions are frequently reported.
“All the seers present at the meeting were unanimous that temples should not be run by the government. It has been decided that government control over the temples should be controlled, ”said Kumar.
