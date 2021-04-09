India Top Headlines

Vaccine waste is an area of ​​concern for the government: CEO of the national health authority | India News

NEW DELHI: The waste of the coronavirus vaccine has been an area of ​​concern for the government, the executive director of the national health authority, Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma, said on Friday, suggesting that the consolidation of the Smaller vaccination centers in larger ones can help address this problem.

Speaking at an event organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Sharma said that India has manufacturing capacity, but that does not mean that vaccine waste can be allowed.

He stressed that vaccination aims to cover people who need it and not those who want it, with the responsibility of preventing waste falling on state governments and local authorities.

“Vaccine waste is an area of ​​concern. We are fortunate to have vaccine manufacturing capacity, but that does not mean we can waste vaccine. The local administration can reduce that part,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to consolidate smaller vaccination centers.

“There are other minor details like the need to consolidate vaccine centers into larger centers, and if that happens, vaccine waste will also be reduced. Waste usually happens in the last vial. People who sometimes don’t show up after dating are also a problem. ” ” he said.

Sharma said that initially there were some glitches on the Co-WIN portal, but they were fixed in a couple of days and now “we have a very scalable system and there have been no glitches since March 1.”

“We also addressed the issue of security and business continuity aspects. Now, the government has involved the private sector to a large extent, so all the hospitals grouped under Ayushman Bharat or the central government health scheme or other groups in the private sector have been tied up. ” the vaccination program and that is why we have been able to scale to such large numbers, “he said.

Dr Sharma said that the private sector has a very important role to play in the entire vaccination process, from mobilizing and raising awareness about the entire vaccination process to reducing doubts.

In a question about accelerating the country’s vaccination campaign, Dr. Sharma said vaccine supply, capacity to vaccinate, and demand are crucial determinants.

The theme of the PAFI Dialogue was “Covid Vaccination and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM)”.

Dr. Sharma also highlighted the change in the Co-WIN digital platform from being a supply-driven response in the initial phase of vaccinating frontline workers and healthcare workers to being demand-driven since March 2021, where the citizen can register and book an appointment. .

This change in the delivery of the digital system is a requirement to accelerate the speed of Covid-19 vaccination in the country, he said.

Speaking about the global validity of the government-issued digital vaccination certificate, Dr. Sharma said: “WHO is working on a standard called Rapid Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR). They are designing and working on the format of the Certified digital technology that includes various aspects that a digital certificate must contain and its digital verifiability. India from the beginning has aligned itself with it. As soon as the standard is introduced, we will be in full compliance with the FHRI standard. The issued certificate by India it will be valid everywhere. ”

Highlighting NDHM as an industry-led platform and noting the growth of teleconsultation, Dr. Sharma said that currently “we are recording 6.2 million inquiries per day and our goal is to achieve 200 million inquiries per day.”

Times of India