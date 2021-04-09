US Navy Holds FONOP in India EEZ: Delhi Raises Concern to Washington | India News
NEW DELHI: India conveyed its concern to Washington on Friday after a US Navy ship conducted “freedom of navigation patrols” in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Lakshadweep this week.
The government cited the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and said that other countries are not authorized to carry out military exercises and maneuvers in the Exclusive Economic Zone, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coast. Express.
“The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored in transit from the Persian Gulf to the Straits of Malacca. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the United States Government through diplomatic channels,” the statement said. .
The government’s response came after the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that its Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, the USS John Paul Jones, “affirmed the rights and freedoms of navigation.” about 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, “without seeking the prior consent of India.” April 7. This, he added, was “consistent with international law.”
“India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its EEZ or continental shelf, a statement incompatible with international law. This freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) defended the rights, freedoms and legal uses of the sea recognized in the international law in challenging India’s excessive maritime claims, “said the statement from the United States Navy.
In the past, the US Navy has conducted regular patrols, called the Freedom of Navigation Program (FONOP) in the controversial South China Sea to challenge China’s aggressive territorial claims on its neighbors.
A provocative statement from similar patrols in India’s EEZ, as the United States seeks India’s cooperation to strengthen “alliances and partnerships” to foster a “credible deterrence” against China in the Indo-Pacific, has drawn attention. in New Delhi.
